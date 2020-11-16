Man, woman suffers major injuries in Harbor City crash

A 60-year-old man was gravely injured and a 60-year-old woman seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a big rig in Harbor City Monday night.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of 253rd Street, near Vermont Avenue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The vehicle became stuck underneath a big rig, and rescue crews had to free the patients from the vehicle, Stewart said.

The two were taken to a hospital by 8:10 p.m.

This is a developing story.

