Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide at OC Korean BBQ restaurant
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
LA HABRA, Calif. – Two people were found dead at an Orange County Korean BBQ restaurant in what authorities are investiating as an apparent murder-suicide, according to the La Habra Police Department.
What we know:
Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Gui Gui Korean BBQ at 1240 W. Imperial Highway, Suite A, on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a man and woman suffering from "significant injuries."
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.
Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the incident was a murder-suicide and that there are no outstanding suspects.
What we don't know:
The names of the two individuals have not been released.
The extent of the couple's injuries isn't known.
What's next:
The investigation is still active, and La Habra police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Detective N. Pineda at 562-383-4353 or the on-duty Watch Commander.
The Source: Information for this story is from the La Habra Police Department.