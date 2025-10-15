Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide at OC Korean BBQ restaurant

The Brief Two people were found dead at a Korean BBQ restaurant in La Habra after police responded to reports of a shooting. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and authorities believe there are no outstanding suspects. The identities of the deceased have not been released, as police are still working to notify their families.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

LA HABRA, Calif. – Two people were found dead at an Orange County Korean BBQ restaurant in what authorities are investiating as an apparent murder-suicide, according to the La Habra Police Department.

What we know:

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Gui Gui Korean BBQ at 1240 W. Imperial Highway, Suite A, on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man and woman suffering from "significant injuries."

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the incident was a murder-suicide and that there are no outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

The names of the two individuals have not been released.

The extent of the couple's injuries isn't known.

What's next:

The investigation is still active, and La Habra police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Detective N. Pineda at 562-383-4353 or the on-duty Watch Commander.