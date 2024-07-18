Man who live streamed police chase with baby in car was one of 3 arrested for Beverly Hills robbery

The man arrested Wednesday after allegedly livestreaming a high-speed police chase while he had a baby in the car was one of three arrested for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Beverly Hills earlier in the day.

Police said 21-year-old Daiyaan Henderson of Los Angeles was the man SkyFOX captured leading LA County deputies on a wild police chase Wednesday, ending when he got stuck at the end of a dead-end cul-de-sac in Culver City. Before Henderson surrendered to deputies, a woman got out of the car with a newborn baby. Henderson was booked for felony evading arrest, kidnapping and child endangerment.

But, the Beverly Hills Police Department shed more light on what started this whole saga on Thursday, announcing that Henderson was one of three people allegedly involved in a robbery in the city earlier that day. The BHPD announced that 24-year-old Semaj Lopez, of Los Angeles, and 19-year-old Michael Smith, of Lancaster, were also arrested for the same robbery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Robbery suspect livestreams police chase with baby in backseat

Here's a timeline of what happened Wednesday, according to officials:

2:55 p.m.

Beverly Hills Police officers were called out to the area of Canon Drive and Charleville Avenue after reports of an armed robbery. Police said at least two people came up to a man who was sitting in his car, flashed their guns, and took the man's Rolex, a ring and a cell phone.

The suspects drove off. Beverly Hills Police broadcast the description of the getaway vehicle.

Sometime between 3 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.

The Hawthorne Police Department finds a car that matches the description of the car involved in the robbery. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off. After a short chase, three people got out of the car, near 74th Street and Hoover Street in South LA. They all made a run for it. Officers quickly caught one of the suspects. A second suspect carjacked a person and kept going. That chase was short, officials said, and the second suspect was also arrested.

Officials did not clarify which suspect was caught after the initial chase, and one allegedly committed the carjacking.

Approximately 6:00 p.m.

SkyFOX caught up with a third police chase. Officials found a man that matched the description of the third robbery suspect, who officials later identified as Henderson.

The chase went through parts of Los Angeles, Inglewood and Culver City, and saw the driver swerving into opposite lanes of traffic at speeds over 60 mph.

6:16 p.m.

The chase ended after the driver reached the end of a cul-de-sac on Shedd Terrace in the Bell Gardens area of Culver City. Deputies threw a spike strip behind the car, as an attempt to keep the driver from backing into deputies' cruisers.

6:22 p.m.

After showing his hands to deputies, Henderson shows deputies that there's a young baby in the car, along with another person. After several more minutes, a woman gets out of the back seat of the car with the baby.

6:25 p.m.

Deputies took Henderson into custody. Deputies were also seen putting handcuffs on the woman and taking the baby. Officials did not say whether she was arrested.