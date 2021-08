Man who allegedly pointed gun at officers in Glendora killed by police gunfire

An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed by Azusa police officers in Glendora early Wednesday, officials said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation and said the man pointed a handgun at officers.

The shooting occurred about 1:10 a.m. near Glendora Avenue and Route 66, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The wounded man, in his early 20s, died at a hospital. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

"Detectives have learned that officers from the Glendora Police Department received a domestic violence call at a residence on Myrtle Street in the city of Glendora," sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement.

"The caller advised that her boyfriend assaulted her and was armed with a handgun,'' Schrader said. "Glendora Police Department officers arrived at the residence and the suspect exited the home, pointed a firearm at officers and then fled on foot."

Glendora officers contained the area and requested help from the Azusa Police Department, Schrader said.

"While Azusa Police Department officers were responding, they encountered the suspect ... in the intersection of Glendora Avenue and Route 66," Schrader said. "The suspect was attempting to carjack vehicles in the intersection when officers attempted to detain him. The suspect turned and pointed the handgun at officers, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred."

No officers or civilians were injured. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

