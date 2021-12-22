Man wanted in connection to shooting death of Covina dad of 3 in custody

A man who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a dad of three in Covina is now in custody.

According to the Covina Police Department, officers responded to a tip from the 5100 block of North Bonnie Cove Avenue. According to police, a UPS driver spotted a suspicious man hiding inside an apartment complex in the area.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Trevor Thompson, was wanted in connection to Joey Casias' shooting death. After officers found Thompson in the outdoor patio area of the apartment and the suspect refused to surrender, a four-hour standoff ensued.

At one point during the tense incident, Thompson fired a round, Covina PD said in a press release. Thompson also climbed out of the patio carrying a handgun and tried to run away from the officers. One of the officers fired a nonlethal and eventually took Thompson into custody.

Thompson's arrest comes hours after FOX 11 aired a story of Casias' death. Late Tuesday night, Covina PD responded to a call from the 1100 block of North Charter Drive.

A group of neighbors saw a suspect trying to steal from cars in their Covina neighborhood and confronted the alleged thief. During the confrontation, a fight broke out and the suspect shot and killed Casias.

Casias' mother told FOX 11 that her son tried to break up the fight but was shot.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the grieving family.

