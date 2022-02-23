Man wanted for string of armed robberies arrested after attempting to steal purse from elderly woman

article

A man wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies has been arrested, Chino Hills police announced Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday around 9:40 a.m. to a Ride Aid on 4200 Chino Hills Parkway for reports of a robbery.

Witnesses say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jesus Valencia, attempted to steal the purse of an elderly woman. When she refused to give up her purse, Valencia fired a shot into the ground and fled the scene, according to police.

During the course of their investigation, officers discovered that Valencia committed two additional robberies that morning, one in Norco and the other in Corona.

Officers say after he fled from the Chino Hills Rite Aid, Valencia committed another armed robbery in West Covina.

Detectives soon found Valencia in El Monte and conducted a traffic stop. The police department says they located a semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle; two women were also inside the vehicle during his arrest. Valencia was transported to the West Valley Detention Center where he was booked for robbery and unlawfully discharging a firearm.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Detective Vicente Quiroz of the Chino Hills Station (909) 364-2000. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.

