Man wanted for allegedly trying to sexually assault woman in Canoga Park

A man who is accused of trying to sexually assault a woman in Los Angeles' Canoga Park neighborhood is on the run.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 24-year-old woman was walking westbound on Roscoe Boulevard on Sunday, June 23 around 10:30 p.m. when the man tried to sexually assault her.

The man ended up taking off from the scene as he ran eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard, LAPD said.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic man in his late-20s, possibly early 30s, with black hair and brown eyes, according to LAPD. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, orange and blue sleeved flannel and a pair of dark pants, LAPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 818-756-3264.