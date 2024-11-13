Man tries to carjack 3 women within hours of each other across LA

The Brief Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera trying to carjack three women in one day. LAPD believes 49-year-old Maurice Latorre was responsible for all three attacks. In one of the attempted carjackings, a woman appeared to be getting into her car with her young children.



Los Angeles Police are searching for the man they say tried to carjack three women in one day, including one woman who appeared to be getting into the car with her young children.

All three attempted carjackings happened on Nov. 9, within miles of each other, and each of them was caught on security footage. Police said 49-year-old Maurice Latorre was responsible for all the attacks.

The first one happened around 10 a.m. at a gas station on North Broadway in Lincoln Heights. Security footage showed a man in a black hoodie, who police identified as Latorre, leaning against the building while seemingly watching a woman who was pumping her gas. As the woman finished pumping the gas, the man approached her. As she tried to get into her car, the man forced his way into the car, pushing the woman into the passenger's seat. According to the LAPD, he then demanded the woman's keys as he tried to force his way into the car.

The woman was eventually able to push the man out of the car, and he casually walked off.

Just a few hours later and just blocks away, police said the same man approached a different woman who was walking to her car in a parking lot, along with young children. Surveillance video showed the man grabbing the driver's side door, trying to get into the car. Another woman and two young girls were on the other side of the car. The man seemed to smash the window as the other three rushed into the car, screaming. Again, the man calmly walked off.

Just before 5 p.m. that day, there was a similar scene at another gas station on E Cesar E Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights. A woman was pumping gas when a man in a hoodie approached a woman and began talking to her. The two talked for over a minute. Then, as the woman finished up pumping gas, she walked around the car to get back in the driver's seat. But, as she did, Latorre rushed the car, forced the door back open and pulled the woman to the ground. The two struggled off camera, before the woman was seen running back to her car.

Police described Latorre as Latino with black hair and black eyes. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Anyone with information on Latorre or the attempted carjackings is asked to contact the LAPD.