Suspected co-carjacker hangs out passenger

Two suspected carjackers are in custody – but not before leaving a high-speed police chase that stretched across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspects inside a red sedan led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol on the chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspects traveled through parts of Lynwood, Compton, Long Beach and downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect is believed to be wanted for carjacking. According to LASD, two suspects forced their way into the red sedan at a gas station in Lynwood before taking off with the vehicle.

The suspects eventually ditched the car on the freeway before getting arrested on foot.