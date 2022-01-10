Man taken into custody following mini-market gas station fire in Anaheim

A man was taken into custody shortly after a gas station went up in flames in Anaheim, police said.

Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said officers and fire personnel were called to a Chevron gas station at the intersection of La Palma Avenue and Sunkist Street just before 3:45 a.m. Monday regarding a person who was trying to start a fire near the gas pumps.

While on the way to the scene, Sgt. Carringer said the gas station clerk confronted the suspect who lit a shirt on fire. The suspect then chased the clerk into the store where the two got into a fight. Once officers arrived, the gas station employee ran out of the store while the suspect remained inside and attempted to light multiple fires.

Anaheim police officers went into the store and TASERed the suspect. Officers also used a less-than-lethal handgun before the suspect was taken into custody.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue knocked down the flames. Fire officials said the gas station was significantly damaged.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was treated before he was booked.

No other injuries were reported.

