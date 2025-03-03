Man who wore diamond watch to Lakers game alleges in lawsuit he was mugged in arena’s restroom

article

The Brief A fan who attended an LA Lakers home game in Nov. 2024 is now suing Crypto.com Arena and AEG. The man, who was wearing a diamond watch and other jewelry, attended his game with his daughter. The fan claims he was mugged and assaulted in a restroom inside the arena.



A man who attended a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies with his daughter on Nov. 13, 2024, claims he was mugged and assaulted inside a restroom at the Crypto.com Arena.

In a new lawsuit, the plaintiff said the incident occurred in an upstairs restroom after the arena’s staff allegedly told him the bathroom closest to his courtside seats was being occupied by "a celebrity."

The celebrity in question was not identified.

The Lakers won the game 128-123.

The fan is now suing AEG and the Crypto.com Arena.

What we know:

Efren Grave's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought against AEG- Crypto.com Arena alleges battery, assault, premises liability and general negligence. The suit includes a claim for negligent infliction of emotional distress on behalf of Grave's minor daughter, who witnessed the alleged battery.

According to the suit, Grave and his daughter were sitting courtside on the evening of Nov. 13, 2024. During the game, the pair went to the nearest restroom, but the staff told them that it was occupied by a "celebrity," so they went upstairs to another bathroom, the suit states.

While washing his hands, three men approached Grave and began harassing him about the diamond watch and chains he wore, according to the suit, which further states that Grave was then struck on the head and further assaulted as he tried to leave the restroom. The complaint states that Grave was "robbed," but doesn't specify what property was taken.

Grave claimed he screamed for help, but the security personnel and staff allegedly were distracted by the game and were not paying adequate attention. The suit further states that it was "reasonably foreseeable" to employees that visitors to the Figueroa Street venue could be assaulted.

The other side:

An AEG representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Friday.