LASD: Man stabbed woman to death, charged at officer before being shot and killed in Santa Fe Springs

A man who is accused of stabbing at least two people, killing one of them, has died after being shot in Santa Fe Springs Monday night.

The Whittier Police Department responded to a call of a crash a little after 5:45 p.m. in the 12200 block of Telegraph Road. Upon arrival, a man carrying a knife charged a police officer on scene.

The officer, who was with Whittier PD, shot the suspect, ultimately killing him.

As the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy investigated the incident, deputies learned that the knife-carrying suspect was traveling in a car with a man and a woman. The suspect then stabbed both the man and the woman, killing the woman and leaving the man in critical condition, according to LASD.

Anyone with information on the deadly incidents are asked to call 323-890-5500.

Officials have not released the identities of the stabbing victims and the stabbing suspect. The police officer who shot and killed the suspect has also not been identified.

