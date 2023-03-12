Man stabbed to death at Santa Clarita liquor store

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in a Santa Clarita liquor store.

It happened Saturday around 11:36 p.m. at a store located on the 22500 block of 14th Street.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call reporting men fighting inside the store. At the scene, they found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on a motive or suspect was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.