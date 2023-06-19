Man stabbed to death in La Puente nightclub

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed and killed at a La Puente nightclub.

It happened June 14 just before 2 a.m. at the club located at 131 South 6th Avenue.

The victim, Jie Deng, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second man was also hospitalized in stable condition according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A man was detained at the scene, but no other suspect information was immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To submit a tip anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.