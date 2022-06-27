Man stabbed to death in Canoga Park, police search for suspect

One man was stabbed to death in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles Monday morning, according to police.

Los Angeles Police Department officials responded to a stabbing call at the intersection of Deering Avenue and Gault Street around 7 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground, suffering from stab wounds. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and attempted to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified as police have yet to notify his family.

Investigators say the man was standing on the sidewalk on the corner with the suspect and others. The suspect, described as an Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt and black baseball cap, then stabbed the man and ran away.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide division at 818-374-9550.