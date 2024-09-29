Man stabbed to death in Beverly Hills

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death during a confrontation with another man in Beverly Hills.

It happened Saturday just before 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Spalding Drive, just east of the intersection of Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards, according to a statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Video shows a bloodied, seemingly unhinged man trying to grab a dog out of a Good Samaritan's car window. After falling to the ground, he pauses for a moment before diving over a nearby hedge and, according to neighbors, trying to break into a nearby apartment building.

That Good Samaritan, who only wants to be identified as Brian, says he witnessed the man attacking a father who was holding his toddler.

"I could have just been the guy who probably would have called 911 and yelled out the window, but because of the baby, I'm like, ‘okay, we got to stop,’" he said.

With his teenage son and dog in the car, Brian pulled up in front of them and the suspect quickly turned his attention to them.

"I rolled up the window from my window and then forgot that her window was down in the back of the car, so he dove into the back of the car and grabbed her. I reached back, grabbed her, and she's pulling back and he's not letting go. So I start punching him. I can see his face and he's just not present, like he was clearly having a psychotic break or something… some kind of drug reaction, whatever, because I was trying the whole time to raise the window, but I wouldn't go because he had his whole weight on it, and, you know. So then I punched him a couple more times, and he finally kind of got out of the car," he said.

Witnesses say police eventually caught and tased the suspect before taking him away.

Beverly Hills police confirmed they transported a man suffering from a stab wound to a hospital, who later died from his injuries. His identity was not released.

Neighbors here say they've seen an uptick in crime recently. Many FOX 11 spoke to were already taking extra precautions.

"I carry my stun gun. I carry my pepper gel spray. Daylight or not, when I'm letting my dog out or walking, it doesn't matter," one neighbor said.

The investigation is ongoing.