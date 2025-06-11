Man stabbed in car in Brentwood parking lot

The Brief A man was stabbed in his car in a Brentwood parking lot on Tuesday. Police arrested the suspected attacker after a good Samaritan followed him. It wasn't clear what led up to the stabbing.



Police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man in his car in a Brentwood parking lot on Tuesday.

What we know:

The attack happened just before 10:30 a.m. in a Ralphs parking lot near the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Bundy Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anthony Gallegos saw the attack, and said he yelled at the man to stop. He told FOX 11 that the attacker reached into the driver's window and stabbed the driver several times in the back, while the driver tried to get out of the other side of the car.

Video showed the victim getting out of the car covered in blood, shouting for help and for someone to call the police.

SUGGESTED: Skydiving plane crashes in Tennessee with 20 people on board

Gallegos and others shouted at the attacker, who ran off. A man claiming to be one of the victim's friends said he followed the attacker while on the phone with 911. Officers were able to track the suspect down and arrest him.

First responders took the driver to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the alleged attacker. Witnesses told FOX 11 that the attacker appeared to be a homeless man, but the LAPD did not confirm that.

The driver's condition was unknown as of Wednesday night. It was also not immediately clear what led to the stabbing.