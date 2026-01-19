Man shot outside Van Nuys apartment building
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was shot outside an apartment building over the weekend, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened in the Van Nuys neighborhood on Sunday around 11:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim had just parked and got out of his car when two unknown men wearing ski masks approached him, police said.
This led to a fight, with one of the suspects pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects or the getaway car.
The motive is under investigation.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department. City News Service contributed;.