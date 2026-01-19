Expand / Collapse search

Man shot outside Van Nuys apartment building

Published  January 19, 2026 7:07am PST
Authorities are searching for the suspected gunman Monday morning.

The Brief

    • A man is in stable condition after being shot late Sunday night outside an apartment complex in Van Nuys.
    • Two male suspects in ski masks fled the scene in a vehicle following an altercation with the victim on Sherman Way.
    • No arrests have been made, and police have not yet released a description of the suspects' getaway car.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was shot outside an apartment building over the weekend, according to police. 

What we know:

The incident happened in the Van Nuys neighborhood on Sunday around 11:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The victim had just parked and got out of his car when two unknown men wearing ski masks approached him, police said. 

This led to a fight, with one of the suspects pulling out a gun and shooting the victim. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects or the getaway car. 

The motive is under investigation.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department. City News Service contributed;.

