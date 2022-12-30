Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death outside LAPD station in South Los Angeles

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Exposition Park
The deadly shooting occurred in Exposition Park.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody after another man was found shot to death outside a Los Angeles Police Department station in South LA overnight, officials said.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a back gate at the Southwest Division’s station in Exposition Park.

Officers returning to the station discovered the victim around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and called paramedics to the station located on Denker Avenue off West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 57-year-old man suspected in the shooting was later arrested near the scene.