Man shot to death outside LAPD station in South Los Angeles

A man is in custody after another man was found shot to death outside a Los Angeles Police Department station in South LA overnight, officials said.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a back gate at the Southwest Division’s station in Exposition Park.

Officers returning to the station discovered the victim around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and called paramedics to the station located on Denker Avenue off West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 57-year-old man suspected in the shooting was later arrested near the scene.