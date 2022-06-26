Man shot to death in Woodland Hills Ralphs parking lot

A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store's entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

"When they (officers) arrived, he was conscious and barely breathing," LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said.

Paramedics rushed the West Hollywood resident to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, Eisenman said. His car was described as a black Mercedez-Benz, CBS2 reported.

Detectives later learned that a single gunshot was heard in the parking lot of the supermarket and the victim drove his vehicle to the entrance, where he then collapsed, Eisenman said. Witnesses in the area saw a white vehicle leave the scene after the shot was fired, according to media reports.

The victim's name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Topanga station at 818-756-4800.