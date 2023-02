An investigation is underway in Sherman Oaks after a 75-year-old man was found dead overnight.

Officers discovered the body around 3:15 a.m. in the area near 14622 Moorpark Street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was taken in for questioning and homicide detectives are currently at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.