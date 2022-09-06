Man shot dead outside JW Marriott hotel in DTLA

An investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning after a man was found shot to death in the area.

The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers are looking for three men in connection with the deadly shooting.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Rolls-Royce. It was last seen headed eastbound on Olympic.

No other information was immediately available.