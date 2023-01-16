Man shot to death in Alhambra: LASD

A homicide investigation is underway in Alhambra after a man was found shot to death Sunday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He died at the scene, officials said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's department.