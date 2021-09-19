Man shot, stabbed outside bakery in Glendale

A man was shot and stabbed during an altercation outside a bakery in Glendale; police are now searching for the suspect.

Police responded to the intersection of Irving and Glenoaks Blvd. Sunday afternoon.

According to police some sort of altercation broke out and a man was shot and stabbed.

He was transported to a nearby hospital; his condition is not known.

Police are asking for local businesses for surveillance video to see what led up to the shooting.

