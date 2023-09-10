Man shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

An investigation is underway after a man was shot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sunday.

It happened around 3:23 a.m. in the area near 6368 Hollywood Boulevard.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim behind a medical building.

Officials said several bullet casings were also recovered.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No other details were immediately available.