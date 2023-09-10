Expand / Collapse search

Man shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was shot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sunday. 

It happened around 3:23 a.m. in the area near 6368 Hollywood Boulevard. 

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim behind a medical building. 

Officials said several bullet casings were also recovered.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. 

No other details were immediately available. 