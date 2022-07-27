Man shot near Cecil Hotel downtown, LAPD searching for suspect

article

A man was shot near the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night, and the Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the shooter.

According to LAPD, a call came in for a shooting near the intersection of 7th Street and S. Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. When officers got there, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot, but officers say he was conscious and breathing.

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspected shooter, just that they were a man wearing a black shirt and tan or white pants. The suspect was last seen headed south on Main Street.

SkyFOX was over the scene Wednesday night, observing police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances near the intersection.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.