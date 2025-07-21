Man shot by LAPD after report of gun

The Brief LAPD officers shot a suspect in Northridge on Sunday after responding to a report of a man with a gun. The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and description of the alleged gunman have not yet been released.



Police shot a suspect in Northridge on Sunday evening after responding to a report of a man with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The incident began around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday when the LAPD received a call regarding a man with a gun outside a business in the 9200 block of Corbin Avenue, south of Plummer Street.

When they contacted the suspect, he tried to run away, prompting officers to shoot him.

The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Video from the scene showed bullet casings scattered across the area.

What we don't know:

As of now, there is no detailed description of the alleged gunman other than that he was a man.

The investigation is ongoing.