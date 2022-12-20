Man fatally shot in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday in a Sun Valley Kohl's parking lot.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the store located in there 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was approached by an armed man in the parking lot and shot once. The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored car.

The victim was driven to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect is described as a man around 5'10 to 6' tall, weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a blue face mask during the shooting, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

City News Service contributed to this report.