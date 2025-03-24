Man shot to death near church in Pacoima

The Brief A 36-year-old man was fatally shot near a church in LA's Pacoima neighborhood Monday morning. Paramedics performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on a suspect or suspects was not released.



A homicide investigation is underway in Pacoima after a man was shot to death near a church Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 3:15 a.m. in the 11900 block of Dronfield Avenue at Vaughn Street, the LAPD said.

An investigation revealed dozens of people were gathered for a viewing when an argument broke out and spilled into the street. That's when a suspect or suspects shot the 36-year-old victim, who was found by officers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not from the area, police said. The suspect took off before police arrived.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity was not released.

Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.