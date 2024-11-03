Man shot to death at Gardena restaurant

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Gardena after a man was fatally shot at a restaurant Saturday. The victim was inside the restaurant when the suspect, walked up to him and shot him, police said. It's unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.



The search is on for the suspect who shot and killed a man at a Gardena restaurant.

It happened Saturday night around 8 p.m. at the Salvimex Restaurant located in the 18100 block of Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said the victim - a man in his 30s - was sitting inside the restaurant when the suspect - a man between 35 and 40 years-old - who was also at the restaurant walked up to him and shot him.

The victim died at the scene.

Police did not confirm claims that the restaurant also housed an illegal casino.

The suspect drove away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

It's unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD's Harbor Community Police Station at 310-726-7700 or during non- business hours and weekends at 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.