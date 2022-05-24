Man shot dead in San Fernando

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in San Fernando Tuesday.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and East San Fernando.

According to the LASD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

