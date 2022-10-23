Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought

An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive.

According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

No other information on suspects or circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

The City of Oxnard is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in this homicide.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7755 or 805-385-7600.