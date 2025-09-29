Man shot dead at East Los Angeles gas station

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in East Los Angeles on Sunday night. The shooting occurred near the intersection of East Olympic Boulevard and South Indiana Street. Authorities have not released the victim's identity or any information about a suspect.



Authorities are investigating a shooting at an East Los Angeles gas station that left a man dead Sunday night.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 3900 block of East Olympic Boulevard and South Indiana Street around 7:48 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, they found a man between 35 and 40-years-old who was shot multiple times in his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including a potential motive or suspect, have not been disclosed.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.