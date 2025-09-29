Man shot dead at East Los Angeles gas station
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a shooting at an East Los Angeles gas station that left a man dead Sunday night.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 3900 block of East Olympic Boulevard and South Indiana Street around 7:48 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim.
At the scene, they found a man between 35 and 40-years-old who was shot multiple times in his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including a potential motive or suspect, have not been disclosed.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.