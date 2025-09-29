Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead at East Los Angeles gas station

Published  September 29, 2025 6:56am PDT
A man was shot and killed at a gas station in East Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. / SkyFOX

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed in East Los Angeles on Sunday night.
    • The shooting occurred near the intersection of East Olympic Boulevard and South Indiana Street.
    • Authorities have not released the victim's identity or any information about a suspect.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a shooting at an East Los Angeles gas station that left a man dead Sunday night. 

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 3900 block of East Olympic Boulevard and South Indiana Street around 7:48 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim. 

At the scene, they found a man between 35 and 40-years-old who was shot multiple times in his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including a potential motive or suspect, have not been disclosed.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

