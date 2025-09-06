Man shot dead during argument in East Hollywood McDonald's drive-thru
LOS ANGELES - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at McDonald's drive-thru in Los Angeles that left one person dead and another injured.
What we know:
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the McDonald's located near Romaine Street and Western Avenue in East Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officials said two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to the hospital by paramedics. A 36-year-old man died at the hospital from his injuries. The second victim, a 35-year-old woman, was hospitalized in stable condition.
According to authorities, a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect and the motive for the argument and shooting have not yet been released.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department. City News Servic contributed.