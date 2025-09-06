Man shot dead during argument in East Hollywood McDonald's drive-thru

The Brief A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a McDonald's in East Hollywood. The shooting resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man and the wounding of a 35-year-old woman. The suspect's identity and a clear motive for the shooting are not yet known.



A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at McDonald's drive-thru in Los Angeles that left one person dead and another injured.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the McDonald's located near Romaine Street and Western Avenue in East Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to the hospital by paramedics. A 36-year-old man died at the hospital from his injuries. The second victim, a 35-year-old woman, was hospitalized in stable condition.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and the motive for the argument and shooting have not yet been released.