Man shot by Rialto police in department parking lot was carrying paintball gun: Police

The man Rialto officers shot earlier this week after he ran up to officers at the station wielding what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle was carrying a paintball gun, authorities announced Wednesday.

Gunther Elizalde Tellez, 35, of San Bernardino was shot on Monday. According to police, Tellez drove his car into the secure Rialto Police Department parking lot around 4:30 p.m., behind a police vehicle. Tellez then got out of his car with what appeared to be an assault rifle, then ran towards officers. Officials said the suspect raised his weapon at an officer twice before he was shot multiple times by officer.

Video shows other officers inside the station going to the parking lot in response.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video: Rialto police shoot man armed with apparent AR-15 style rifle in station parking lot

Authorities announced Wednesday that the weapon Tellez was carrying was in fact an AR-15 styled paintball gun.

Rialto Police announced Wednesday that Tellez was in stable condition at an area hospital and he's facing one felony charge for deterring or preventing an officer by threat of violence. Once released from the hospital, Tellez will be taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is still investigating what happened. Anyone with information was asked to call Detectives at 909-890-4904.