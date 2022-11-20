Man shot by police during domestic violence investigation in Hemet

A man was shot by police in Hemet Sunday morning during a domestic violence investigation, according to Hemet Police.

According to officials, police responded to a call for a domestic violence incident in the 1000 block of Living Water Way just before 10:30 a.m.

Police provided few details about the shooting, just during officers' investigation, a man was struck by police gunfire. That man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Like with all shootings involving an officer, independent investigators from the Riverside County Force Investigation Division, as well as those from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the Hemet Police Department, responded to start their investigations.

Neither the identity of the man shot, nor the officer have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the incident was asked to call Investigator Katie Rabago at 951-765-2426.