Man shot at illegal gambling facility found dead outside Santa Ana restaurant

Detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department were investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside the Cozy Corner Drive-In on Harbor Boulevard died on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the restaurant following reports of a man down who was suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a man near the front entrance of the restaurant located in the 400 block of Harbor Blvd., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, authorities said. Officers attempted to revive the victim until Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the SAPD said.

The circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting remain unclear. However, the preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot outside an illegal gambling facility in the 300 block of N. Harbor Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD Homicide Detectives at 714-245-8390. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

