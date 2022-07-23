Man shoots at cars then shoots himself in Redondo Beach

Residents of a Redondo Beach neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place for more than three hours Saturday after a neighbor fired gunshots into cars and ultimately shot himself to death.

Redondo Beach police officers were called at 12:52 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 200 block of North Irena Avenue, according to Sgt. Mike Snakenborg.

"Preliminary information indicates a subject was shooting a firearm outside his residence and struck several nearby vehicles," Snakenborg said. "One vehicle was occupied; however, no injuries were sustained."

The city's SWAT team was called to the scene. "SWAT members deployed an Armored Rescue Vehicle, and a drone was utilized to check the interior of a residence," he said. "After making entry into a residence, a subject was located deceased, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Residents were told at 4 p.m. there was no longer a threat to the public.