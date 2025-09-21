Man on the run after firing rifle in Boyle Heights

The Brief A suspect is on the run after an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights. The incident occurred when the man was reportedly firing a rifle. No officers were injured, and the investigation is ongoing.



A manhunt was underway Sunday afternoon for a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights overnight.

Los Angeles Police Department officers said the man was firing rounds from a rifle around 1 a.m. Sunday on North Myers Street at Mission Road near the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights. When officers arrived, an officer-involved shooting occurred, but police did not say who fired. No officers were injured.

It's unclear why the man was in the area.

"It doesn’t appear that there was any sort of party or anything, but that’s all part of setting the scene that the investigators will be looking at," LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

In the daylight, the search for evidence and the suspect continued as a local film crew showed up for work down the street.

"Out here shooting a short film, we happened to see a bunch of police cars and yellow tape, thought it was a film set," filmmaker Darren Perkins said.

The area has a close view of the LA skyline, making it a popular place to film.

Officers did detain a few people in the area, but it is unclear if any of them were connected to the investigation.