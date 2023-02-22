Man riding scooter hit and killed by car in North Hollywood area

A man riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle and killed in the North Hollywood area Wednesday.

The man, in his 20s, was injured about 12:50 a.m. on Vineland Avenue near Riverside Drive, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Information on his identity was not immediately available.

According to police, the man was southbound on Vineland Avenue in the bike lane when he was hit from behind by a southbound vehicle.

The motorist remained at the scene, and the crash was under investigation.

