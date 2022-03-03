Suspect reportedly armed with garden tool dies after being shot by deputies in Bellflower

A suspect who was allegedly armed with a garden claw has died after he was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Bellflower overnight, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call regarding street racing at the intersection of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard around 12:10 a.m. Thursday. While deputies were on their way to the street racing incident, they were flagged down by a victim who stated they had been stabbed with a garden claw. He proceeded to point at the suspect who allegedly stabbed him

.LASD Lakewood Station deputies attempted to detain the suspect, but he managed to run away from the scene. Authorities say when the deputies caught up with him, the suspect turned around and advanced toward them while swinging a garden claw, said to be 3-feet long, with spikes on the end when deputies opened fire.

Officials say the suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

No further information was immediately released.

