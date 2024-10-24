Man, pet parrot rescued in Buena Park

The Brief Orange County firefighters got called to a unique rescue in Buena Park Wednesday night. A man and a sixth-month-old cockatiel were rescued after getting stuck in a large tree. The bird belonged to the man's sister.



Here's one you don't hear everyday!

Orange County firefighters were called to rescue a man from a large tree who got stuck trying to capture a pet parrot that belonged to his sister.

This happened last night in Buena Park.

Firefighters got the big brother down first, then poked around the tree until they were able to locate and capture the bird.

The owner says the six-month-old cockatiel usually stays on her shoulder when they go out for walks. But this time she dropped something which caused it to bolt up the tree.

That's when her well-intentioned brother jumped to the rescue.

Thanks to the fire department, the parrot is safe in a cage and big brother is safe on the ground.