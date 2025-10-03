Man with Meta glasses accused of recording women at California university

article

A California university has issued a warning to its community about a man accused of recording women with unwanted comments and inappropriate questions using Meta's smart glasses.

Community warning

What we know:

The University of San Francisco has made its community aware of recent reports concerning a suspicious man on and around campus.

According to multiple reports, the man, who is described as wearing Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses, has been approaching women with unwanted comments and inappropriate questions of a romantic nature.

These encounters are allegedly being recorded and posted online under the social media account name "pickuplines.pov."

Public Safety has not received any reports of threats or violence.

The university is urging students to report any similar encounters to Public Safety dispatch immediately at (415) 422-2911 or, if reporting after the fact, to call (415) 422-4201.

Tips on staying safe

What you can do:

The university has provided safety tips and resources for those who feel they have been affected by this incident.

Students are advised to trust their instincts and remove themselves from uncomfortable situations.

They should also stay aware of their surroundings, walk with others when possible, and firmly decline engagement if approached in an unsafe manner.

Additionally, students who see themselves posted on the social media account are encouraged to report the video and the account to the respective app platforms, as well as to the Department of Public Safety.

The university also lists several resources for support, including:

Counseling and Psychological Services: Available to help students discuss how they are feeling with a professional therapist.

Office of the Dean of Students: Available for support via email or phone.

Title IX Office: Can be reached for support via email or phone.

University Ministry: Available to meet with students who want to speak with a campus minister.

The university emphasizes that the entire community shares the responsibility of caring for one another and maintaining a safe and supportive environment by looking out for each other and promptly reporting concerns.