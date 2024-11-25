Man leads police chase in LA rush hour, hides inside Ross Dress for Less

The search is on for the man accused of leading a police chase in Los Angeles rush-hour traffic, then driving the wrong way of traffic after getting off the freeway and then hiding inside a Ross Dress for Less.

SkyFOX was over the 405 Freeway near West Los Angeles on Monday, November 25 a little before 6 p.m. As the freeway was in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the suspect – accused of stealing the pickup truck he was in – illegally drove along the shoulder of the road before driving over a median and then started traveling the wrong way, nearly hitting several cars along the way.

The driver eventually ditched the pickup truck and started walking out of the police chase scene.

After walking for a couple of blocks near West LA, the suspect spotted the Ross store and then walked inside the business with multiple helicopters shining a light on him.

It is unknown if he ended up walking out in different clothes. Outside of evading police, possibly stealing the vehicle, and then reckless driving, officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.