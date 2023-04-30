Man killed in Oxnard police shooting

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed by an Oxnard police officer Saturday, the department announced.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near 245 E. Seventh Street.

According to police, the suspect, Michael Owens, was hallucinating and cutting himself with a knife when authorities responded to the scene. Police said Owens came out of a bathroom on the second floor, armed with a knife. He started to approach an officer and did not comply to commands to lower his knife, officials said. That's when he was shot by police.

Owens was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later was pronounced dead.

Police said body cam video from the shooting as well as new details will be released in the coming days.

Detectives are requesting that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has additional information contact Detective Meagan Tobey at (805) 385-7755 or meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org.