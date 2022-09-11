Man killed in Long Beach stabbing attack

One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday.

The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers were sent to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1700 block of Broadway at about 11:45 p.m. Friday and found two men suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the department said.

Finley succumbed to his injuries at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday. The condition of the other man was not immediately known.

Both victims were involved in an argument with a suspect, which led to a fight and then the stabbings, police said.

The LBPD urged anyone with information about the assault to call 562- 570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.