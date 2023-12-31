Man killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Long Beach

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach early Sunday morning and police are investigating.

It happened before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, near the 700 block of PCH. Long Beach Police officers were called out to the area after reports that there was a person down in the road.

When officers got there, they found the body in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police learned that the man had been hit by a car, which fled the scene. A second driver then hit the man, but they stayed at the scene and called police. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or walkway when he was hit.

Police said they're not yet sure whether speed, distracted driving or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about what happened Sunday morning is asked to contact investigators by calling 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by using the Crime Stoppers website, LACrimeStoppers.org.