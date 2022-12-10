Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said.

Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from multiple injuries to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Investigators believe the victim was struck by a vehicle during a road rage incident.

A suspect was arrested. The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.