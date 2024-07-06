Man killed after thief steals truck, owner dragged off tailgate before crash

Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man who stole another man's truck and dragged him from it before crashing, killing the owner.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on July 5. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Josue Roman Orona, was sitting outside his home on 97th Street, celebrating the 4th of July, when someone snuck into Orona's truck.

The driver took off, but Orona hung on to the bed of the truck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver kept going, eventually running a stop sign at the intersection of 97th Street and Vermont Avenue, hitting another car heading south on Vermont.

SUGGESTED: 12-year-old girl killed, 9 others injured in South LA crash

The thief got out and took off on foot and headed west, police said. Officers did not provide a detailed description of the man.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced Orona dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact officers at 323-421-2500.