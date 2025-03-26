Man injured in oven explosion in Reseda

A 45-year-old man was injured Wednesday when an oven exploded in a commercial building in Reseda, authorities said.

Firefighters were sent to the 7100 block of North Canby Avenue, near Reseda Boulevard and Sherman Way, at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim in "fair condition," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department said a 20-foot-by-25-foot area of the building was affected. The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety was requested to assess the structural integrity of the building, and hazmat crews were en route for precautionary air monitoring.

The situation was "static," with no escalation anticipated beyond the mechanical failure of the equipment, authorities said.

